ServiceNow price target raised to $1,000 from $900 at TD Cowen

October 21, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

TD Cowen analyst Derrick Wood raised the firm’s price target on ServiceNow (NOW) to $1,000 from $900 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said their checks point to a strong Fed quarter, Cowen’s sales hiring tracker is robust and their SI converasations indicate Pro+ adoption is broadening. Overall, they expect a modest beat and in-line guide and continue to view the company as one of the best SaaS vendors monetizing GenAI.

