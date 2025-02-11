ServiceNow Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ServiceNow.

Looking at options history for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,125,951 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,099,615.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $600.0 to $1500.0 for ServiceNow over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ServiceNow's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ServiceNow's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $600.0 to $1500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ServiceNow Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $241.6 $230.9 $236.52 $1160.00 $708.8K 33 30 NOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.4 $38.7 $38.7 $1020.00 $119.9K 1.1K 32 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $77.3 $74.8 $77.3 $1030.00 $108.2K 42 14 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $34.3 $34.2 $34.3 $1020.00 $85.7K 72 40 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $161.2 $158.0 $158.0 $880.00 $79.0K 19 5

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

In light of the recent options history for ServiceNow, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 426,670, with NOW's price down by -1.57%, positioned at $1005.75. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ServiceNow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1285.2.

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1250. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1300. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1200. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $1426.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ServiceNow with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

