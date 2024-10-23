ServiceNow options imply 5.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in ServiceNow (NOW) is 1.8x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 5.9%, or $53.12, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.

