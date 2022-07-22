ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ServiceNow NOW is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.76 billion, up 25.17% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings has declined by a penny to $1.53 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates growth of 7.75% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



ServiceNow’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.58%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for ServiceNow prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

ServiceNow’s second-quarter results are expected to have benefited from strong adoption of its workflow solutions by enterprises amid the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation trend.



ServiceNow expects momentum in new ACV growth to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, strong renewal rate reflects a steady clientele.



Top-line growth is likely to have been driven by the company’s robust product portfolio and strong demand for the Now Platform in the to-be-reported quarter.



ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to have bolstered top-line growth in second-quarter 2022.

Key Quarter Developments

During the to-be-reported quarter, ServiceNow announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Hitch works, a skill mapping and intelligence company.



Moreover, ServiceNow announced the launch of its new Procurement Service Management solution to help transform procurement across the enterprise and speed up delivery time for simpler sourcing tasks through digitization and self-service.



During the to-be-reported quarter, ServiceNow introduced three new solutions built on the Now Platform to help enterprises advance their digital transformation efforts. Service Operations Workspace, App Engine Management Center and Public Sector Digital Services work across organizations and within the public sector to digitize complex processes and accelerate productivity.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ServiceNow has an Earnings ESP of -8.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that thesehave the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Aspen Technology AZPN has an Earnings ESP of +1.40% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aspen shares are up 19.8% year to date. AZPN is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



Fastly FSLY has an Earnings ESP of +8.40% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



Fastly shares have declined 64.5% on a year-to-date basis. The company is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.



DigitalOcean DOCN has an Earnings ESP of +6.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.



DigitalOcean shares are down 46.7% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

