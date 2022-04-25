ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

ServiceNow NOW is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.69 billion, up 24.53% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.69 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates growth of 11.18% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



ServiceNow’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.34%.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for ServiceNow prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

ServiceNow’s first-quarter results are expected to have benefited from the strong adoption of its workflow solutions by enterprises amid the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation trend.



Top-line growth is likely to have been driven by the company’s robust product portfolio and strong demand for the Now Platform in the to-be-reported quarter.



ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to have bolstered top-line growth in first-quarter 2022.

Key Developments in the Quarter

During the to-be-reported quarter, DISH Network DISH and ServiceNow announced that DISH Wireless will use the latter’s platform to standardize network and service operations on America’s first Smart Network.



DISH Wireless added ServiceNow to its growing list of 5G network partners to help ensure the successful construction, deployment and maintenance of its standalone, 5G cloud-based network.



Moreover, on Mar 23, ServiceNow announced its Now Platform San Diego release. The latest NOW platform has been upgraded with a new visual design and robotic process automation, which will provide hyperautomation to companies.



On Mar 14, ServiceNow announced the expansion of its Lightstep portfolio with the launch of Lightstep Incident Response. The solution will enable developers and site reliability engineers to monitor, alert, collaborate and respond to incidents like software bugs, and power or network outage issues, all in one platform.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ServiceNow has an Earnings ESP of -1.10% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple of companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Fabrinet FN has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fabrinet shares are down 17.6% year to date. Fabrinet is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 2.



CDW (CDW) has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and is Zacks #2 Ranked.



CDW shares have declined 17.2% on a year-to-date basis. The company is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 4.



