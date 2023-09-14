ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ServiceNow (NOW) closed the most recent trading day at $590.11, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 7.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ServiceNow as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $2.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.27 billion, up 24.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion, which would represent changes of +31.62% and +22.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ServiceNow is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ServiceNow currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.69, which means ServiceNow is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NOW's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computers - IT Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

