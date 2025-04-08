ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

ServiceNow (NOW) closed the latest trading day at $727.65, indicating a -1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had lost 6.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 16.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ServiceNow will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.78, indicating a 10.85% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.08 billion, indicating a 18.37% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.21 per share and revenue of $13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.45% and +18.39%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ServiceNow. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.22% downward. ServiceNow is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.46.

Investors should also note that NOW has a PEG ratio of 1.89 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

