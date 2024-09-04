ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw ServiceNow (NOW) ending at $834.83, denoting a -0.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.63%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ServiceNow in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $3.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.49%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.74 billion, reflecting a 19.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $13.75 per share and a revenue of $10.9 billion, signifying shifts of +27.55% and +21.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ServiceNow. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ServiceNow is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ServiceNow has a Forward P/E ratio of 60.79 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.03, so one might conclude that ServiceNow is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that NOW has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.