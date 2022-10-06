ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $418.43, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had lost 5.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ServiceNow as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.85, up 19.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.86 billion, up 22.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $7.31 billion, which would represent changes of +23.48% and +24.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. ServiceNow currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ServiceNow is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 57.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.39, which means ServiceNow is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NOW has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



