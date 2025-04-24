ServiceNow (NOW) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $922.96, changing hands as high as $942.74 per share. ServiceNow Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOW's low point in its 52 week range is $637.99 per share, with $1198.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $924.17. The NOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.