ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ServiceNow (NOW) reported $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. EPS of $2.37 for the same period compares to $1.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ServiceNow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP : $7.2 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.1 billion.

: $7.2 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.1 billion. Number of Customers with ACV greater than $1 million : 1724 versus 1726.41 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1724 versus 1726.41 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Professional services and other : $75 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $83.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%.

: $75 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $83.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.2%. Revenues- Subscription : $2.08 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.

: $2.08 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription : $1.76 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other: $8 million versus $7.86 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Shares of ServiceNow have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

