ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ServiceNow (NOW) reported $3.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.4%. EPS of $4.09 for the same period compares to $3.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12 billion, representing a surprise of +3.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP : $10.92 billion compared to the $10.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $10.92 billion compared to the $10.48 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - GAAP : $23.90 billion compared to the $22.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $23.90 billion compared to the $22.11 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Professional services and other : $102 million versus $88.78 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.

: $102 million versus $88.78 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change. Revenues- Subscription : $3.11 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change.

: $3.11 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.5% change. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription : $2.59 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $2.59 billion versus $2.53 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other: $14 million compared to the $9.05 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

Here is how ServiceNow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ServiceNow here>>>

Shares of ServiceNow have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

