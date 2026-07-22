ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

ServiceNow (NOW) reported $3.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Current Remaining Performance Obligations(cRPO) - GAAP : $13.20 billion versus $13.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $13.20 billion versus $13.03 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - GAAP : $29.00 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.82 billion.

: $29.00 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.82 billion. cRPO (Current Remaining Performance Obligations) - Non-GAAP : $13.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.05 billion.

: $13.28 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.05 billion. Revenues- Subscription : $3.88 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

: $3.88 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.5%. Revenues- Professional services and other : $110 million versus $107.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $110 million versus $107.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Subscription : $3.12 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.09 billion.

: $3.12 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.09 billion. Gross Profit (Non-GAAP)- Professional services and other: $-16 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $10.73 million.

Here is how ServiceNow performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ServiceNow here>>>

Shares of ServiceNow have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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