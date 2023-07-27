ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ServiceNow NOW reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.61% and jumped 46.3% year over year.



Revenues of $2.15 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.99% and increased 22.7% year over year. At constant currency, revenues increased 22.5%.



Subscription revenues improved 25.2% year over year to $2.08 billion. Professional services and other revenues decreased 20.2% year over year to $75 million.



The company’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. While NOW shares have gained 48.7%, the Computer & Technology sector increased 40.5%.



ServiceNow has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. The company had 1,724 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value (ACV) at the end of the second quarter.

ServiceNow, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ServiceNow, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ServiceNow, Inc. Quote

ServiceNow ended second-quarter 2023 with 45 customers with more than $20 million in ACV, up 55% year over year.



The renewal rate was 99% in the reported quarter, unchanged year over year.



At the end of the second quarter, the current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) were $7.2 billion, up 25% year over year. On a constant currency basis, cRPO increased 24%.



Remaining performance obligations, on a constant currency basis, rose 22.5% year over year to $14.2 billion.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, unchanged on a year-over-year basis.



Subscription gross margin of 84.6% contracted 150 bps year over year. Professional services and other gross margins were 10.7%, unchanged year over year.



Total operating expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.56 billion in the reported quarter, up 16.5% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased 390 bps on a year-over-year basis.



ServiceNow’s non-GAAP operating margin expanded 250 bps on a year-over-year basis to 25.3%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $4.75 billion compared with $4.91 billion as of Mar 31, 2023.



During the reported quarter, cash from operations was $580 million compared with $902 million in the previous quarter.



ServiceNow generated a free cash flow of $451 million in the reported quarter, down from $737 million reported in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, subscription revenues are projected between $2.185 billion and $2.195 billion, suggesting an improvement in the range of 25.5-26% year over year on a GAAP basis. At constant currency, subscription revenues are expected to grow in the 23-23.5% range.



cRPO is expected to grow 21.5% year over year on a non-GAAP basis and 25.5% on a GAAP basis.



ServiceNow expects the non-GAAP operating margin to be 27%.



For 2023, the company expects subscription revenues to be $8.580-$8.600 billion, which suggests a rise of 24.5-25% over 2022 on a GAAP basis. At constant currency, subscription revenues are expected to grow 25% over 2022.



ServiceNow expects the non-GAAP subscription gross margin to be 84% and the non-GAAP operating margin to be 26.5%. Moreover, the free cash flow margin is expected to be 30%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, ServiceNow sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Stratasys SSYS, Fortinet FTNT and Itron ITRI are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Stratasys shares have gained 68% year to date. SSYS is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 9.



Fortinet shares have gained 58% year to date. FTNT is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



Itron shares have returned 33.6% year to date. ITRI is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.