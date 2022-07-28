ServiceNow (NOW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

ServiceNow NOW reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.88% and improved 14.1% year over year.



Revenues of $1.75 billion lagged the consensus mark by 0.62% but increased 24.3% year over year. After adjusting for forex, revenues of $1.82 billion surged 29.5% year over year.



Subscription revenues improved 24.7% year over year to $1.66 billion. After adjusting for forex, subscription revenues increased 29.5% year over year to $1.72 billion, surpassing management’s guidance range of $1.715 - $1.720 billion.



Professional services and other revenues increased 19% year over year to $94 million. After adjusting for forex, professional services and other revenues increased 26% on a year-over-year basis to $100 million.



ServiceNow has been benefiting from the rising adoption of its workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. The company now has 1,463 total customers with more than $1 million in annual contract value, representing 22% year-over-year growth in customers.



ServiceNow, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ServiceNow, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ServiceNow, Inc. Quote

ServiceNow has more than 100 customers with contract value worth $10 million, up 50% year over year, at the end of the reported quarter.



Renewal rate was 99% in the reported quarter compared with 97% reported in the year-ago quarter.



During the reported quarter, ServiceNow closed 52 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value, representing 41% year-over-year growth.



As of Jun 30, 2022, current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”) were $5.75 billion, up 21% year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, current RPO increased 27%.



Remaining performance obligations, on a constant currency basis, rose 21% year over year to $11.5 billion.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, which expanded 100 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Subscription gross margin of 86.1% expanded 120 bps year over year. Professional services and other gross margins were 10.6% compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 16.5%.



Total operating expenses, on a non-GAAP basis, were $1.04 billion in the reported quarter, up 31.7% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased 330 bps on a year-over-year basis.



ServiceNow’s non-GAAP operating margin contracted 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 22.8%, better than management’s guidance of 22%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, ServiceNow had cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $3.83 billion compared with $4.01 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.



During the reported quarter, cash from operations was $433 million compared with $863 million in the previous quarter.



ServiceNow generated a free cash flow of $287 million in the quarter, down from $770 million reported in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2022, subscription revenues are projected between $1.750 billion and $1.755 billion, suggesting an improvement of 27.5% year over year on a non-GAAP basis.



cRPO is expected to grow 23.5% year over year on a non-GAAP basis. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt subscription revenues by $180 million.



ServiceNow expects the non-GAAP operating margin to be 25%.



For 2022, ServiceNow expects subscription revenues to be $6.915-$6.925 billion, which suggests a rise of 28% from the year-ago reported figure, on a non-GAAP basis.



Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt subscription revenues by $220 million in 2022.



ServiceNow expects non-GAAP subscription gross margin to be 86% and non-GAAP operating margin to be 25%. Moreover, the non-GAAP free cash flow margin is expected to be 30%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ServiceNow has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



ServiceNow shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. While NOW shares have lost 30.9%, the Computer & Technology sector decreased 29.4%.



Airbnb ABNB, Aspen Technology AZPN, and Fastly FSLY are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. All three stocks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Airbnb shares are down 35.5% year to date. ABNB is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2.



Aspen shares are up 28.8% year to date. AZPN is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8.



Fastly shares are down 68.7% year to date. FSLY is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 3.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.