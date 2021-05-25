ServiceNow (NOW) Partners With Microsoft to Tackle Cyber Threat

At Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow NOW announced its partnership with Microsoft MSFT to bolster security for business enterprises. The company added that it integrated Microsoft’s offerings like Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management, and Microsoft SharePoint with its ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite.

Further, ServiceNow stated that it anticipates Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management integrations to be available from June 2021.

However, beginning June 2021, Microsoft Teams and SharePoint integrations will have limited availability. The company is planning to make Microsoft Teams and SharePoint integrations to be fully available in the upcoming months of 2021.

Detailed Look at Integrations

By integrating Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management integration with ServiceNow Vulnerability Response will help in prioritization of vulnerabilities leveraging asset and business context. This will help business enterprises to create remediation workflows by utilizing “pre-populated solution details” for highest security threats, noted ServiceNow.

Combining Microsoft Azure Sentinel with ServiceNow’s Security Incident Response solution will enable creation of central platforms to detect and thwart security incidents. It will also help lower errors by “automating and orchestrating end-to-end incident response workflows” further added ServiceNow.

Also, combining ServiceNow’s Major Security Incident Management with Microsoft’s SharePoint offering will aid in creating automated SharePoint folder structures for centralized storing of evidence obtained in the course of critical security breaches. ServiceNow’s Major Security Incident Management is a feature of the company’s broader Security Incident Response solution.

The incorporation of Microsoft Teams with ServiceNow’s Major Security Incident Management solution will aid in creation of automated and dedicated Teams channel that will bolster cooperation on security incidents.

Prospects Galore in Cybersecurity Space

Increasing instances of sophisticated cyberattacks is boosting demand for robust security solutions. The attacks have substantially risen in the wake of COVID-19 crisis as hackers take advantage of accelerated migration of workloads to cloud by enterprises as well as dramatic shift to remote work and online learning set up.

Higher adoption of bring-your-own device (BYOD) policy by enterprises amid continuation of work from home and hybrid work model set up has led to rise in number of network end-points. This raises the risk of cyber security threats.

Per a Grandview Research report, the global cybersecurity market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2028 and reach $372.04 billion.

The projections bode well for ServiceNow’s Security Operations Solutions’ portfolio. By extending the availability of Microsoft’s security products, the company’s security solutions now offer IT teams of business enterprises with ability to prioritize threats and vulnerabilities as well as execute effective response measures.

Nonetheless, intensifying competition in the cybersecurity space along with increasing operating expenses is a concern. Also, weakness in IT spending especially among small- and medium-sized businesses, owing to the pandemic, is likely to affect ServiceNow’s growth prospects at least in the near term.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ServiceNow carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are NetApp NTAP and NVIDIA NVDA. Both the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for NetApp and NVIDIA is currently pegged at 8.8% and 15.2%, respectively.

