ServiceNow (NOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $553.52, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had lost 7.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.84%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ServiceNow as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ServiceNow is projected to report earnings of $2.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.27 billion, up 24.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.62% and +22.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ServiceNow is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ServiceNow's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 54.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.61, which means ServiceNow is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

