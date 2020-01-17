ServiceNow (NOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $312.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 11.33% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NOW as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $942.59 million, up 31.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOW. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOW is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NOW currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 72.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.01, which means NOW is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.