ServiceNow (NOW) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.1% in Session

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $220.01–$274.24 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



ServiceNow currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

ServiceNow, Inc. Price

ServiceNow, Inc. price | ServiceNow, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Computers - IT Services industry is SecureWorks Corp. SCWX which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Is NOW going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think:Up or Down

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.