ServiceNow (NOW) Launches Four Apps to Fight COVID-19 Crisis

ServiceNow NOW recently announced the launch of four emergency response apps to help its customers, which includes government agencies, to combat the global coronavirus outbreak.



Notably, the Emergency Response Operations app was developed by the Washington State’s Department of Health on the Now platform. The app helped the department to digitize processes and enable quick allocation of critical Incident Management Team positions.



This led to the automation of a manual and labor-intensive process that was prone to errors while providing real-time visibility into resource allocations. The department is also working on other incident management functions like resource demobilization, planning, logistics and finance.



Moreover, the application has been made available for free to other government agencies with the help of ServiceNow.



Additionally, ServiceNow has developed and released three free-of-charge apps — the Emergency Outreach, Emergency Self Report and Emergency Exposure Management workflow apps.



The apps are part of ServiceNow’s comprehensive strategy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, these are expected to help customers in ensuring the continuation of their business activities and avoid a major crisis.



ServiceNow Joins Others in COVID-19 Fight



With these measures, ServiceNow has joined a group of other tech companies that are trying to curb the spread of the global coronavirus outbreak.



Microsoft MSFT Bing recently launched an interactive map that provides information on the spread of the coronavirus. The map contains details about the number of cases per country, divided into number of currently active cases, recovered cases and fatal cases. Citizens in the United States can access state-by-state information.



Further, Alphabet’s GOOGL Verily launched a website for coronavirus testing in the United States. However, it must be noted that the site has already reached full capacity within a day of its launch and isn’t accepting any more appointments.



Also, Facebook FB and Google are in talks with the U.S. government and public health experts to leverage their user location data in order to keep people safe from the virus. This data can also be leveraged to map the spread of COVID-19.



Preventive Measures to Boost Investor Confidence



Markedly, ServiceNow is undertaking measures to ensure the safety of its employees and staff. The company has requested employees to work from home and refrain from business travel, while compensating all full-time and part-time workers during this period.



Moreover, to ensure the safety of its customers, partners and community, the company digitized its in-person Knowledge 2020 event.



These endeavors are likely to aid the company in generating positivity around their brand and boost investor confidence. Moreover, these apps are expected to help ServiceNow retain customers in these difficult times.



