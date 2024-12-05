ServiceNow (NOW) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ServiceNow (NOW) closed the most recent trading day at $1,123.72, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations witnessed a gain of 12.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of ServiceNow will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.60, up 15.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 21.28% from the prior-year quarter.

NOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $10.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.66% and +22.33%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ServiceNow. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ServiceNow presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.98. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 29.93 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

