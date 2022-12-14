ServiceNow (NOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $418.39, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had lost 0.79% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ServiceNow as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion, up 19.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.32 per share and revenue of $7.24 billion, which would represent changes of +23.65% and +22.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ServiceNow is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ServiceNow's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 56.85. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.28.

We can also see that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.