ServiceNow (NOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $599.32, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that automates companies' technology operations had gained 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

ServiceNow will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.54, up 29.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.27 billion, up 24.07% from the year-ago period.

NOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $8.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.62% and +22.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ServiceNow should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.06% higher. ServiceNow is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, ServiceNow currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.39, which means ServiceNow is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NOW currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

