ServiceNow (NOW) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ServiceNow (NOW). Shares have lost about 6.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ServiceNow due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Service Now’s Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y



Service Now reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1% and increased 24.7% year over year.



Revenues of $951.8 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 33.1% year over year.



Moreover, non-GAAP revenues (excluding impact of foreign exchange) of $960.4 million surged 34% from the year-ago quarter.



Quarter Details



Non-GAAP Subscription revenues (adjusted for constant currency) advanced 36% from the year-ago quarter to $907 million.



Non-GAAP Professional services and other revenues improved 8% (adjusted for constant currency) from the year-ago quarter to $53.3 million.



Total billings improved 35% on a year-over-year basis (adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration) to $1.365 billion.



Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings of $1.303 billion surged 37% year over year. Professional services and other billings increased 1% to $61.4 million.



ServiceNow maintained consistent renewal rate of 97% during the reported quarter.



Additionally, the company completed 76 transactions that generated net new annualized contract value (ACV) exceeding $1 million. Further, the company’s total number of customers contributing more than $1 million to business reached 892 in the fourth quarter. The figure surged 32% on a year-over-year basis.



The ongoing digital transformation of organizations, including big private and public companies, and different levels of government agencies, drove the company’s growth during the quarter. ServiceNow’s expanding global footprint was also a positive.



Product-Wise Break-Up of Top 20 New Wins



Out of top 20 new customer additions to the company’s customer base in the fourth quarter, 19 included adoption of three or more products.



Considering the IT domain, IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Asset Management (ITAM) and IT Business Management (ITBM) product lines witnessed adoption by 17, 15, five and 17 customers out of these 20 wins, respectively.



Further, the emerging products (EP) segment is comprised of Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery (HR), Security Operations and Intelligent Apps (IA) product lines. In the reported quarter, out of the top 20 new deals, CSM, HR, Security and IA were part of six, eight, seven and 14 deals, respectively.



Meanwhile, Platform Add-ons and other services, comprising Performance Analytics, Cloud Options, among others, were leveraged by 18 customers out of the 20 wins.



Notably, IT, EP and Platform Add-ons contributed 57%, 30% and 13%, respectively to net new ACV.



Operating Details



In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP gross margin was 82%, up 200 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s non-GAAP operating margin was 22%, expanding 100 bps on a year-over-year basis.



Balance Sheet & Cash Flow



As of Dec 31, 2019, ServiceNow had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.691 billion compared with $1.471 billion as of Sep 30, 2019.



During the reported quarter, cash from operations came in at $421.2 million compared with the prior-quarter figure of $210 million. The company also generated free cash flow of $342.2 million compared with $121 million reported in the prior quarter.



Further, non-GAAP free cash flow margin was 36%, up 200 basis points on a year-over-year basis.



First-Quarter Guidance



For first-quarter 2020, non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues are anticipated between $978 million and $983 million, indicating growth of 32 from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings are projected within the range of $1.042-$1.047 billion, suggesting an improvement of 29% from the year-ago reported figure.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 22%.



2020 Guidance



For full-year 2020, non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues are anticipated between $4.21 billion and $4.23 billion, indicating growth of 29 from the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings are projected within the range of $4.807-$4.827 billion, suggesting an improvement of 27% from the year-ago reported figure.



Further, non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be 22%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted 35.85% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, ServiceNow has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, ServiceNow has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.