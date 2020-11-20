ServiceNow (NOW) Adds New Capabilities to Facebook's Workplace

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW recently announced the addition of new functionalities on Workplace from Facebook FB to improve communication across the scattered workforce especially deskless and frontline employees.

ServiceNow already has a partnership in place with Workplace, which is Facebook’s business-focussed communication platform. Workplace was launched in 2016 and now boasts more than 5 million paid users.

The extension of partnership with Facebook highlights the strength of ServiceNow’s innovative workflows offerings. Moreover, higher adoption of ServiceNow’s solutions is likely to drive the top line in the upcoming days and instil investors’ optimism in the stock.

Notably, shares of the company have returned 82.2% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry's rise of 34%.

A Look at Enhanced Functionalities

ServiceNow has integrated two new functionalities — ServiceNow Employee Campaigns and Workplace from Facebook IntegrationHub Spoke.

Customers will be able to create new integrations for Workplace platform with Workplace from Facebook IntegrationHub Spoke functionality. This will help organizations to cater to the needs of their employees and boost their workplace experience.

The company stated that ServiceNow Employee Campaigns feature when combined with the Workplace from Facebook platform will offer Human Resource and communications teams the ability to seamlessly connect with all employees simultaneously and disburse information pertaining to various topics such as Open Enrolment for benefits or return to work measures.

ServiceNow Employee Campaigns will also enable employees to engage with these communications with the ability of commenting, sharing to other groups as well as with the like feature. The Campaigns feature will be rolled out on Nov 19, 2020.

ServiceNow has integrated Virtual Agent chatbot with the Workplace chat platform that provides employees with 24X7 assistance regarding routine queries across Workplace services, Human Resources, IT as well as other departments.

Changing Workspace Needs Augur Well

Due to the coronavirus crisis and subsequent need for social distancing, business organisations across the globe had to switch to remote work set up. Distributed workforce requires strong communication channels to execute tasks properly. Lack of proper communication channels can considerably hinder employee as well as business productivity.

ServiceNow is undertaking efforts to capitalize on this opportunity. In October 2020, the company collaborated with Accenture ACN in a bid to create Accenture ServiceNow Business Group. This group will help enterprises to implement digital workflows to improve customer interactions and employee experiences amid rapidly transforming workplace set up.

Prior to that, the company unveiled Workplace Service Delivery solutions to offer augmented digital experiences to employees, thereby boosting productivity in evolving workplace trends.

It also extended its partnership with Microsoft MSFT to provide employees with enhanced digital experiences.

At Ignite 2020, the company unveiled new workflows built within Microsoft Teams app that offer improved case resolution and seamless self-service to boost employee efficiency.

Further, ServiceNow recently announced that the availability of Now platform in Microsoft’s Azure regions located in France for government along with clients from highly regulated verticals to ramp up digital transformation amid the ongoing pandemic commencing from January 2021.

The company has also teamed up with Cisco’s DNA Spaces to improve its Contact Tracing app to create a safer return to workplace environment amid the coronavirus crisis.

