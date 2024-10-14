ServiceNow To Invest $1.5 Bln Into UK Business Over Five Years

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, Monday announced its plan to invest $1.5 billion or 1.15 billion pounds into its UK business over the next five years.

The company plans to expand with new office space, as ServiceNow significantly grows its employee base beyond its current headcount of 1,000 employees across all roles to support AI innovation and adoption in the region. Over the past five years, the headcount has more than doubled in size, the firm noted.

In addition, the company will invest in the future of AI in the UK by expanding its London and Newport data centres with Nvidia GPUs for local processing of LLM data. The company also will offer new skills programmes to reach 240,000 UK learners.

In the UK, ServiceNow works with major organisations including BT Group, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, and hundreds of public sector bodies, including NHS and the Department for Work and Pensions.

ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott said, "Our investment accelerates the UK's push to put AI to work, empowering people, enriching experiences, and strengthening societal bonds. Together, ServiceNow and our customers across the UK are delivering a future where technology benefits everyone."

Through its new global initiative, ServiceNow University, ServiceNow plans to reach 240,000 UK learners by 2027, helping them to unlock the value of the Now Platform and put AI to work for career growth.

ServiceNow also plans to invest in expanded office space in the UK. The company currently has offices in Staines and Central London.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.