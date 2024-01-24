ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $295 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $150 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $643 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $2.44 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $295 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.43 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.79 -Revenue (Q4): $2.44 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

