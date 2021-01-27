ServiceNow, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $16.65 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $598.72 million, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $234.92 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.6% to $1.25 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $234.92 Mln. vs. $186.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $1.25 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.