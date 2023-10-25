ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $242 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $603 million or $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.1% to $2.29 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $242 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $2.29 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

