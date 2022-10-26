ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $80 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $63 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $398 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.2% to $1.83 billion from $1.51 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $80 Mln. vs. $63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.84 -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.51 Bln last year.

