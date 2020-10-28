ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.86 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $40.60 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.56 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $1.15 billion from $0.89 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $240.56 Mln. vs. $192.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.21 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $1.15 Bln vs. $0.89 Bln last year.

