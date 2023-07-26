ServiceNow, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1044 million, or $5.08 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.15 billion from $1.75 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1044 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.08 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $2.15 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.

