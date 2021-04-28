ServiceNow, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $82 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $306 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $1.36 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $306 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

