ServiceNow, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW):

-Earnings: $48.23 million in Q1 vs. -$1.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $206.80 million or $1.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.95 per share -Revenue: $1.05 billion in Q1 vs. $0.79 billion in the same period last year.

