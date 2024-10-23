ServiceNow, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $432 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $775 million or $3.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.2% to $2.797 billion from $2.288 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $432 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.797 Bln vs. $2.288 Bln last year.

