ServiceNow, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $385 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $854 million or $4.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $3.215 billion from $2.627 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $385 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $3.215 Bln vs. $2.627 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.