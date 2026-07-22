ServiceNow, Inc. Profit Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $298 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $385 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $930 million or $0.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.0% to $3.987 billion from $3.215 billion last year.

ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $298 Mln. vs. $385 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.987 Bln vs. $3.215 Bln last year.

The company expects for third quarter Subscription revenues $3.975 - $3.980 Billion

The company expects for full year Subscription revenues $15.760 - $15.780 Billion

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