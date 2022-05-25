ServiceNow Gains On Launch Of New PSM Solution

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) shares are trading more than 5 percent higher on Wednesday morning after the company introduced its new Procurement Service Management or PSM solution to help transform procurement across the enterprise and speed up delivery times.

Currently, shares are at $437.45, up 5 percent from the previous close of $419.65 on a volume of 484,091. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $406.47-$707.60 on average volume of 1,674,954.

