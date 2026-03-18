ServiceNow Expands AI Reach via Partnerships: More Upside Ahead?

ServiceNow’s NOW expanding partnerships are significantly broadening its AI reach, strengthening the case for further upside. By collaborating with leading AI and cloud players like Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, the company is enabling seamless integration of copilots, intelligent agents and enterprise data across platforms. This approach allows customers to deploy advanced AI solutions faster, with minimal customization, accelerating adoption across industries.



A key growth driver is its extensive partner ecosystem, including hyperscalers, system integrators and independent software vendors. Through co-selling initiatives and marketplace expansion, partners can build and deliver AI-powered solutions directly on the platform, enhancing distribution and driving larger enterprise deals.



The company is also expanding into new verticals through targeted partnerships. Its collaborations in the telecom and government sectors highlight the flexibility of its AI platform in solving complex, large-scale challenges. At the same time, broader reseller partnerships are helping ServiceNow penetrate deeper into enterprise and public-sector markets.



Importantly, ServiceNow’s open architecture — capable of functioning across any cloud, model, or data source — positions it as a central AI orchestration layer. This “control tower” capability boosts customer stickiness and promotes deeper partner integration.



As businesses adopt more AI-driven workflows, ServiceNow’s partnerships are helping it deploy solutions faster, reach more customers and increase revenue opportunities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts revenue growth of over 20% in 2026, underscoring strong visibility into sustained top-line expansion.

NOW Faces Rivals Using Similar AI Partnerships

Salesforce CRM and Microsoft MSFT stand out as major competitors to ServiceNow, adopting similar partnership-led strategies in enterprise AI and workflow automation.



Salesforce remains a key rival to NOW, leveraging similar partnership-led AI strategies. By integrating multiple AI models into a unified platform, it enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents across workflows. Its strong CRM data foundation, deep integrations with apps and Slack, and expanding Agentforce adoption reinforce its position as a major competitor in enterprise AI and automation.



MSFT leverages Azure, Copilot and a broad partner network to deliver AI-driven workflows across enterprises. The company integrates multiple models and embeds AI agents across products like Microsoft 365 and GitHub, strengthening automation. MSFT also benefits from its large cloud infrastructure, deep enterprise reach and strong partner network, making it a powerful player in enterprise AI and workflow automation.

NOW’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ServiceNow shares have declined 23.8% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 2.9%.

NOW’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 27.18X compared with the industry’s 19.48X. NOW has a Value Score of D.

NOW’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.12 per share, down by a cent over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 17.38% increase year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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