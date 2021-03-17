ServiceNow Enhances Vaccine Management Solution To Help Speed Up Vaccinations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ServiceNow (NOW) announced Wednesday that it has enhanced its Vaccine Administration Management solution further to help organizations quickly meet the "last-mile" challenges of vaccinating and protecting people at scale.

ServiceNow is supporting vaccinations for more than 20 million people with the Now Platform and its Vaccine Administration Management solution.

The product enhancement was necessary after the Biden administration directing states to make all U.S. adults eligible for vaccinations by May 1. The latest enhancements make it easier for people to schedule vaccination appointments and for providers to manage vaccine inventory. It also cuts wait times by almost 90 percent.

The Now Platform and Vaccine Administration Management solution are being deployed in just days by some providers, using ServiceNow's workflow technology to rapidly improve vaccine distribution, administration, and monitoring.

ServiceNow is being utilized to effectively manage vaccine distribution and overcome "last-mile" challenges from Scotland to the State of North Carolina, from a children's hospital to universities.

ServiceNow is helping organizations across healthcare, government, education, and the private sector distribute COVID-19 vaccines and get people vaccinated quickly, including the Department of Homeland Security, the University of Central Florida, the State of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the NHS National Services Scotland, which is outside the U.S.

With the ServiceNow Vaccination Status app, employees and stakeholders in an organization can also easily submit documentation of completed health vaccinations to meet return to workplace requirements, where permissible by law.

