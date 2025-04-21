SERVICENOW Earnings Preview: Recent $NOW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SERVICENOW ($NOW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,115,322,062 and earnings of $3.87 per share.

SERVICENOW Insider Trading Activity

SERVICENOW insiders have traded $NOW stock on the open market 100 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM R MCDERMOTT (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 33,195 shares for an estimated $33,021,693 .

. PAUL JOHN SMITH (Pres., Global Cust.& Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 38 sales selling 13,868 shares for an estimated $13,953,192 .

. GINA MASTANTUONO (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,109 shares for an estimated $7,799,668 .

. RUSSELL S ELMER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 7,476 shares for an estimated $7,516,889 .

. JEFFREY A MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,161 shares for an estimated $5,285,966 .

. JACQUELINE P CANNEY (Chief People & AI Enblmt. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 3,965 shares for an estimated $3,893,005 .

. NICHOLAS TZITZON (Vice Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,258 shares for an estimated $3,053,575 .

. ANITA M SANDS sold 2,229 shares for an estimated $2,372,993

LARRY QUINLAN has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 830 shares for an estimated $837,412 .

. PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $609,105 .

. KEVIN THOMAS MCBRIDE (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200 shares for an estimated $200,637 .

. DEBORAH BLACK sold 58 shares for an estimated $54,725

SERVICENOW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 997 institutional investors add shares of SERVICENOW stock to their portfolio, and 856 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SERVICENOW Government Contracts

We have seen $749,146 of award payments to $NOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SERVICENOW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NOW stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SERVICENOW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOW in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/24/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/10/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 11/19/2024

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

SERVICENOW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOW recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1010.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $1025.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $990.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Rob Oliver from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $1010.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $1000.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $1175.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan set a target price of $950.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jackson Ader from KeyBanc set a target price of $1040.0 on 10/24/2024

