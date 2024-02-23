ServiceNow (DB:4S0) Price Target Increased by 17.50% to 803.58

The average one-year price target for ServiceNow (DB:4S0) has been revised to 803.58 / share. This is an increase of 17.50% from the prior estimate of 683.92 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 657.17 to a high of 888.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.05% from the latest reported closing price of 613.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2891 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 194 owner(s) or 7.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S0 is 0.68%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 211,596K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,479K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,938K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,350K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,353K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 3.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,902K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,038K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 46.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 87.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,974K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,003K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 10.85% over the last quarter.

