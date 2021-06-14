ServiceNow Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NOW

In trading on Monday, shares of ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $510.86, changing hands as high as $511.12 per share. ServiceNow Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOW's low point in its 52 week range is $375.37 per share, with $598.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $508.91. The NOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

