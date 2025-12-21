ServiceNow (BIT:1NOW) Price Target Decreased by 78.30% to 218.28

The average one-year price target for ServiceNow (BIT:1NOW) has been revised to €218.28 / share. This is a decrease of 78.30% from the prior estimate of €1,006.07 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €145.72 to a high of €263.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.27% from the latest reported closing price of €132.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,631 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an decrease of 79 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NOW is 0.60%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 211,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,903K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,612K shares , representing an increase of 16.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NOW by 89.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,878K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,365K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NOW by 21.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,656K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,507K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NOW by 17.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,876K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares , representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NOW by 17.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,658K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NOW by 16.98% over the last quarter.

