ServiceNow (BER:4S0) Price Target Increased by 13.92% to 582.58

The average one-year price target for ServiceNow (BER:4S0) has been revised to 582.58 / share. This is an increase of 13.92% from the prior estimate of 511.39 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 408.66 to a high of 692.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.69% from the latest reported closing price of 517.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2560 funds or institutions reporting positions in ServiceNow. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4S0 is 0.67%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.41% to 213,898K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,893K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,835K shares, representing a decrease of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,284K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 13.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,737K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,670K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Polen Capital Management holds 4,215K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,413K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 3,934K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4S0 by 20.66% over the last quarter.

