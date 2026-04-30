ServiceNow Benefits From Rich Partner Base: More Upside Ahead?

ServiceNow NOW is benefiting significantly from its rich partner ecosystem, which acts as a core growth engine by enhancing product capabilities, accelerating AI adoption and enabling expansion across multiple industry verticals. The company’s collaborations with leading technology providers, such as OpenAI, Google and Anthropic, allow seamless integration of advanced AI models into its platform. This positions ServiceNow as a central “AI control tower” that orchestrates workflows, agents and enterprise data with strong governance and security.



Partnerships with major enterprise players like Microsoft MSFT, Amazon, NVIDIA and IBM strengthen its infrastructure, cloud and AI capabilities, enabling scalable deployment of AI-driven workflows across industries. ServiceNow is also expanding its distribution reach through alliances with firms such as Carahsoft, which opens access to thousands of resellers and enhances penetration into public sector and regulated markets.



Industry-specific collaborations are further driving vertical expansion. Partnerships with NTT DOCOMO and StarHub support telecom innovation, while alliances with Five9, Genesys and Zoom enhance capabilities in customer experience and digital engagement. Collaborations with Visa and Fujitsu deepen its footprint in financial services and global enterprises.



These partnerships, combined with continuous platform innovation, AI-native offerings and strategic acquisitions, are key growth drivers. They enable ServiceNow to expand its total addressable market, accelerate enterprise AI adoption and penetrate verticals, such as telecom, financial services, public sector and logistics, reinforcing its position as a leading enterprise workflow and AI platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $16.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasts revenue growth of nearly 22% in 2026, underscoring strong visibility into sustained top-line expansion.

NOW Faces Stiff Competition

Salesforce CRM and Microsoft are major competitors of ServiceNow.



Salesforce remains a key rival to NOW as it continues to integrate multiple AI models into a unified platform. This enables enterprises to deploy intelligent agents across workflows. Salesforce’s strong CRM data foundation, deep integrations with apps and Slack, and expanding Agentforce adoption reinforce its position as a major competitor in enterprise AI and automation.



Microsoft leverages Azure, Copilot and a broad partner network to deliver AI-driven workflows across enterprises. The company integrates multiple models and embeds AI agents across products like Microsoft 365 and GitHub, strengthening automation. Microsoft benefits from its large cloud infrastructure, deep enterprise reach and strong partner network, making it a powerful player in enterprise AI and workflow automation.

NOW’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ServiceNow’s shares have declined 43.2% year to date, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 8%.

NOW’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/earnings (P/E) of 20.14X compared with the industry’s 17.81X. NOW has a Value Score of C.

NOW’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.14 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 17.95% increase year over year..

ServiceNow, Inc. Price and Consensus

ServiceNow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ServiceNow, Inc. Quote

ServiceNow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.