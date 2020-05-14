ServiceMaster (SERV) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Withdraws View

ServiceMaster Global Holdings SERV reported disappointing first-quarter 2020 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS of 8 cents came below the consensus mark by 55.6% and decreased year over year. Revenues of $456 million missed the consensus mark by 0.4%.

Revenues in Detail

Terminix revenues of $438 million increased 5% year over year.

Revenues from European Pest Control and Other came in at $18 million in the reported quarter, backed by contributions from Nomor in Sweden and Norway as well as Terminix U.K. business.

Revenues from the ServiceMaster Brands Divestiture Group came in at $65 million, up 3% year over year. The uptick was driven by revenue growth in national accounts and owned branch operations, which partially offset revenue declines in royalty fees in the period. Decline in area-wide events year over year in ServiceMaster Restore and coronavirus-related shutdown of Merry Maids locations (during late March) weighed on royalty revenues.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart

Other Quarterly Numbers

Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million went down 27.7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1% declined 660 basis points year over year.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $185 million compared with $280 million at the end of prior quarter. Long-term debt was $1.62 billion compared with $1.67 billion at the end of prior quarter.

The company generated $55 million of cash from operating activities. Free cash flow came in at $45 million. It repurchased $103 million of shares in the quarter.

2020 Outlook

Considering the current uncertainty prevailing in the market due to the coronavirus outbreak, ServiceMaster withdrew its 2020 guidance.

Currently, ServiceMaster carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

S&P Global Inc. SPGI first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 beat the consensus mark by 15.7% and improved 29.4% year over year on the back of revenue growth, benefits of productivity initiatives and reduced business travel. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Insperity, Inc. NSP first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.6% but decreased 14.1% year over year. The reported figure matched the higher end of the guided range of $1.61-$1.70. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

