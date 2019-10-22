ServiceMaster Global Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SERV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc (Symbol: SERV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.24, changing hands as low as $46.87 per share. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc shares are currently trading down about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SERV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SERV's low point in its 52 week range is $34.28 per share, with $58.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.46.

