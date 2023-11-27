Service With a Smile: Investment Prospects in a Rebounding Sector

Remember the latter years of the 2010s? At the time, U.S. service industries—comprising everything from information technology to education, health and leisure companies—were on a major roll. By the turn of the decade, the sector was contributing $1.84 trillion to the economy, or a whopping 77.6 percent of the nation’s GDP.

Then, disaster. It took the form of a nasty little bug that we came to know and hate as COVID. As people hunkered down at home for the duration, services took a severe hit. Over just a three-month period in 2020, real spending in that arena plummeted by 20 percent.

No need to remind you how airlines stopped flying, fitness clubs went under, hotels languished. Rather than venturing out, people shopped ’til they dropped. Instead of attending conferences and trade shows, they Zoomed with colleagues. Long-planned vacations were put on hold.

A surge in the serving economy

Three years later, as people rediscover the joy of, well, other people, the rebound has been mighty, with the first three quarters of 2023 seeing a substantial uptick in service-related activities.

Naysayers will point out that high inflation is affecting the sector disproportionately. And, yes, that helped bring about an overall slowdown that saw service orders hit a nine-month low in September. Yet growth in the services field—at an estimated rate of 4.9 percent in Q3—appeared to be outpacing the economy as a whole by more than double.

Bottom line? For investors, it may be time to take a hard look at some pivotal players in the sector who stand to benefit from our pent-up desires to be catered to.

Room at the inn

One case in point is Marriott International (MAR). Its stock has been on a more or less steady upward trajectory since 2022, with a few bumps along the road.

Marriott stands to gain as a result of the resurgence in leisure travel, yes, but the company’s hotels and resorts have also happily resumed hosting the kinds of conventions, conferences and other industry events that were impossible to run during the pandemic.

While its performance compared to that of its competitors has been mixed, in the third quarter Marriott announced a nine percent growth in room occupancy year over year. That may have encouraged at least one observer to name MAR stock a leader in the lodging industry.

Conventional wisdom

In the same vein, Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) is another firm with potential for investors. The enterprise, which produces business-to-business conventions, trade shows and other live events for corporate customers, is also piquing analysts’ interests.

While not profitable, the company’s revenue has climbed at a pace of up to 50 percent over the past three years—usually the sign of a venture with solid fundamentals. With conventions and similar activities on the rise again, Emerald could be uniquely positioned to do keep doing well.

Flying high

Getting people to and from these events is a going concern, too. And for its part, the airline industry is booming post-pandemic.

At present, only 12 passenger carriers operate in the U.S.—down from about 80 or so 40 years ago. But essentially, four giants, Delta (DAL), United (UAL), American (AAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV) dominate the market—so investing in any of them is likely to bring steady returns.

If you’re looking for something off the beaten track, however, it might be worthwhile to consider buying equity in firms supplying airlines with essentials.

For example, Honeywell Aerospace (HON) provides a variety of services and solutions for airlines, including in-flight connectivity, Wi-Fi, and cabin management systems. The company’s Q3 report showed revenue of $9.2 billion and earnings of $2.23 per share, which beat street estimates. Before COVID, Honeywell stock clocked in at over $200. It hasn’t quite climbed back up to that level, but observers are still calling it a strong “buy.”

Getting fit with friends

And on the self-improvement front, there’s Planet Fitness (PLNT). The fast-growing enterprise, which has gyms in more than 2,000 locations, has been enjoying a good run around the track. It brought in revenue of nearly $276 million in the third quarter—a jump of almost 14 percent over the previous year period—earning it a “buy” nod from most analysts. The company has exhibited a healthy 12-month profit margin of around 13 percent.

At the end of the day, we can only buy so many goods. But we’ll always need services of one kind or another—and the pre-pandemic economy reflects how strong that need is. Now that we’re recovering, the service sector is bouncing back in a big way, too.