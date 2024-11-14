News & Insights

Stocks

Service Stream Sees Major Stake Reduction by Allan Gray

November 14, 2024 — 01:55 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd has reduced its substantial holding in Service Stream Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 11.65% to 9.80%. This change reflects a sell-off of ordinary shares, impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a significant shift in investment strategy by a major stakeholder.

For further insights into AU:SSM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.