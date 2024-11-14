Service Stream Sees Major Stake Reduction by Allan Gray

Service Stream Limited (AU:SSM) has released an update.

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd has reduced its substantial holding in Service Stream Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 11.65% to 9.80%. This change reflects a sell-off of ordinary shares, impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a significant shift in investment strategy by a major stakeholder.

